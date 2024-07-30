Short Interest in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Expands By 11.1%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CLB opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133,375 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

