Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Grows By 10.8%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 704,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Costamare has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Costamare by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 53.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

