Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Grows By 30.0%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 176,206 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

