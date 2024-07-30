Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Rises By 18.0%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,346.0 days.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UZAPF opened at $238.56 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $195.50 and a 52-week high of $238.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.40.
About Flughafen Zürich
