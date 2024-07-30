Short Interest in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expands By 10.7%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in GATX by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE GATX opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GATX will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

