Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Rises By 10.9%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
HYMTF opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $66.05.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
