Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Rises By 10.9%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

HYMTF opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $66.05.

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

