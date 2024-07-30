Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Decreases By 12.1%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 1,361,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
Shares of KSANF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.
About Kansai Paint
