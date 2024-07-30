Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Decreases By 12.1%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 1,361,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KSANF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances.

