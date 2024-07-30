Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Grows By 29.8%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of KCDMY stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.