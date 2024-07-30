Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Increases By 25.0%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lowell Farms Price Performance

Shares of LOWLF stock opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. Lowell Farms has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Lowell Farms Company Profile

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.

