Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Increases By 25.0%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lowell Farms Price Performance
Shares of LOWLF stock opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. Lowell Farms has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
