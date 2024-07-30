Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Decreases By 20.2%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MGHCF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Minco Capital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 67.44 and a current ratio of 67.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019.

