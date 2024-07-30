Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Increases By 29.7%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $36,259.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at $698,858.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,021 shares of company stock worth $1,097,688. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

