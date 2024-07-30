Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Decreases By 19.8%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Snam Stock Up 0.3 %

SNMRY opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Snam has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

Further Reading

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

