Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Decreases By 19.8%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Snam Stock Up 0.3 %
SNMRY opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Snam has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.
Snam Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snam
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.