Short Interest in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Rises By 24.8%

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 15,270,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MODG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MODG opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

