Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Decreases By 18.9%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,059,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 73.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Travelzoo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 157.07% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

