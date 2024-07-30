Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Sila Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties and data centers leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 153 real estate properties, consisting of 29 data centers and 124 healthcare properties located in 70 markets across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.