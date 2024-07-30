Similarweb (SMWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Similarweb to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Similarweb Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.