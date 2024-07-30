Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,394,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 812,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Simmons First National worth $280,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $3,577,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Simmons First National by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

