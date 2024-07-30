Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.5649 dividend. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

