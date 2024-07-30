SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Up 25.5% in July

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SJW Group Trading Down 0.8 %

SJW opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after buying an additional 78,289 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,331,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,368,000 after purchasing an additional 211,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

