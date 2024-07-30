SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$217.24 million for the quarter.

