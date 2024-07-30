Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 320,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 111,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Snow Lake Resources Stock Up 4.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.
About Snow Lake Resources
Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.
