SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $109.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. SouthState traded as high as $101.19 and last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 11587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SouthState Stock Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SouthState by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

