Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) vs. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Financial Contrast

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Liquidity Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 36.29 $1.02 million N/A N/A Liquidity Services $314.46 million 2.15 $20.98 million $0.65 34.06

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

71.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -1,870.68% N/A -22,297.00% Liquidity Services 6.30% 18.51% 10.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sparta Commercial Services and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Sparta Commercial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retailers, municipals, nonprofits, auction houses, banks, and insurance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

