Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Shares of ANY opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sphere 3D will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

In related news, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,301.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,301.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,643.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

