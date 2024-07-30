Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.370 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $88.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.