Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $88.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.