SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,652 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 929,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,034,000 after purchasing an additional 533,880 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 191,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,397,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,398,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

