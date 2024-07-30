Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

