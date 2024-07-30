Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SWK

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.