STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $241.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Up 1.5 %

STERIS stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

