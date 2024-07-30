Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

