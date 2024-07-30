Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,963,000 after buying an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

