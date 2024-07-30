StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TRT opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

