StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE TRT opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
