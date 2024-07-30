StockNews.com Downgrades W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.07.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.62%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

