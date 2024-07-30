StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MHH opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.22.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
