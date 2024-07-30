StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned 7.43% of Mastech Digital worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

