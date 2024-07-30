StockNews.com Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to “Hold”

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 135,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,050,481.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,101,546 shares in the company, valued at $16,286,981.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 639,252 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,848,834 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,210,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 259,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.