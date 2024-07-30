STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $89.31 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, STP has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $89.31 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.15 or 1.00053945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00071233 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04631657 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,894,733.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

