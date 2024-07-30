Sun Life Financial Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:SLF)

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion.

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE:SLF opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

