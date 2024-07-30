Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

