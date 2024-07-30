Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Cormark

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

SPB opened at C$7.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

