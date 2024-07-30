Susquehanna Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,347 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,636,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,517,000 after buying an additional 133,109 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.