Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,461,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 5,487,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,374.1 days.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
Shares of SZKMF opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $48.01.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.