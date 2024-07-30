Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,461,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 5,487,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,374.1 days.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

Shares of SZKMF opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $48.01.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.