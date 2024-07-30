Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,414 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 1,394,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGB opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

