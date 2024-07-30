TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAVHY opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $36.59.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

