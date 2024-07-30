TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TAVHY opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $36.59.
