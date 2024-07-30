TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.29.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$58.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.78. The firm has a market cap of C$60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$58.58.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. Insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile



TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

