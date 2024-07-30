TD Securities Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $178.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $174.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.33.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock opened at $174.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.39. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $177.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 240,303 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $38,318,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $15,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,363,000 after acquiring an additional 76,503 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

