Telcoin (TEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $442,027.60

Telcoin (TEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $99.65 million and $442,027.60 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Telcoin
Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.
Buying and Selling Telcoin
