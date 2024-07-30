Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

