Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Lowered to “Hold” at Evercore ISI

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TER opened at $127.93 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,619,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.