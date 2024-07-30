Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) vs. Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) Critical Review

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A N/A N/A Terreno Realty 49.12% 5.59% 4.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Terreno Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development N/A N/A -$4.20 million N/A N/A Terreno Realty $323.59 million 20.45 $151.46 million $1.92 35.64

Analyst Ratings

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Safe and Green Development and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Terreno Realty 0 4 5 0 2.56

Terreno Realty has a consensus target price of $64.78, suggesting a potential downside of 5.32%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Safe and Green Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 259 buildings aggregating approximately 16.0 million square feet, 45 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 152.4 acres, seven properties under development or redevelopment and approximately 62.7 acres of land entitled for future development. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

